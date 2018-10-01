Kase was excused from practice Sunday, one day after he was inadvertently kicked in the face and had a bloody nose, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

This was a simple maintenance day for Kase, and his situation is so minor that it doesn't warrant an official injury designation. The net-crashing winger compiled two goals to complement a plus-2 rating over four preseason games. He's a favorite to step up in the wake of a knee injury that will shelve veteran Corey Perry for five months.