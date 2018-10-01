Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Takes maintenance day
Kase was excused from practice Sunday, one day after he was inadvertently kicked in the face and had a bloody nose, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
This was a simple maintenance day for Kase, and his situation is so minor that it doesn't warrant an official injury designation. The net-crashing winger compiled two goals to complement a plus-2 rating over four preseason games. He's a favorite to step up in the wake of a knee injury that will shelve veteran Corey Perry for five months.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...