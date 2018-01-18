Kase scored a goal and an assist, adding three shots on net and a plus-2 rating, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The Ducks got balanced scoring up and down their lineup in this one, with Kase being the only Anaheim player to contribute a multi-point night. The 22-year-old now has three goals and two assists in three games since returning from a bout with the flu and a brief stint in the AHL, but he isn't seeing enough prime ice time to maintain this scoring pace for long.