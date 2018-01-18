Kase scored a goal and an assist, adding three shots on net and a plus-2 rating, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

The Ducks got balanced scoring up and down their lineup in this one, with Kase being the only Anaheim player to contribute a multi-point night. The 22-year-old now has three goals and two assists in three games since returning from a bout with the flu and a brief stint in the AHL, but he isn't seeing enough prime ice time to maintain this scoring pace for long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories