Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Unavailable against Sabres
Kase (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks relayed that Kase has the flu and will sit out of the cross-conference clash. Devin Shore has been bumped to the top-line right wing in Kase's place. Kase will aim to get healthy for Tuesday's home game versus the Blues.
