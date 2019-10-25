Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Will miss next two games
Kase (upper body) will be unavailable for the Ducks' next two games versus the Avalanche and Golden Knights on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Kase -- who was injured in Thursday's clash with Dallas -- is currently bogged down in a seven-game goal drought. During his slump, the winger added two helpers, 13 shots and four hits while logging 14:51 of ice time, including 2:07 with the man advantage. Once cleared to return, the Czech should resume a top-six role, but may find himself off the power play if he can't start putting pucks into the net.
