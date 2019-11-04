Kase (jaw) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.

Kase will miss his fifth straight contest after getting injured against the Stars on Oct. 24. There isn't much information on when the 23-year-old winger may return, so he'll remain day-to-day for now. His next chance to go will be Tuesday against Minnesota but that looks doubtful at the moment.

