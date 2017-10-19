Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Absent from Wednesday practice
Eaves (lower body) did not take part in the team's practice session Wednesday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Eaves missed the first three contests of the season because of the lower-body issue and returned for just two contests before missing another. It appears as though it could nag him for a bit, but he hasn't been ruled out for Friday at this point. Expect another update on his status before the contest.
