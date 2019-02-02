Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Back in action Saturday
Eaves (back) has been activated off of injured reserve and will retake his place among the lines Saturday against the Jets, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Eaves participated in practice Thursday, foreshadowing his return to the lineup for Anaheim. He will slot in as the right wing on the fourth line alongside Brian Gibbons and Carter Rowney, but Eaves offers very little in terms of fantasy upside at this point in his career.
