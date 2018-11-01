Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Could play Thursday

Eaves (shoulder) could play Thursday against New York, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

This is a bit of a surprise considering Eaves (shoulder) had been without an official return timeline up to this point. According to Bob Murray, the team's general manager, Eaves could draw into the lineup as early as tonight. If that is the plan, the veteran forward will need to be activated off injured reserve.

