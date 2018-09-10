Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Could see preseason action

Eaves (shoulder) is expected to take part in a handful of preseason contests toward the end of training camp, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Anaheim's final two tuneups of the preseason are Sept. 26 and 29 against the Kings, which could be the outings Eaves suits up for. How the veteran's surgically-repaired shoulder holds up during those contests will likely determine his availability for Opening Night versus the Sharks.