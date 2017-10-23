Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Designated for injured reserve
Eaves (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The move is retroactive to Oct. 13, meaning that Eaves can return as soon as Tuesday against Philadelphia. Still, with the 33-year-old dealing with injuries throughout training camp and missing several practices in the last week, the coaching staff might choose to take a cautious route with the winger. Look for the team to update his status prior to Tuesday's game.
