Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Expected to make full recovery
Eaves (illness) has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.
After battling injuries all season it seems that Eaves was feeling signs of weakness, which resulted in him visiting the hospital last week where they found symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome present. After spending the weekend in the intensive care unit, the 33-year-old is now reportedly on track to make a full recovery and his condition has now stabilized. Eaves is aiming to return to the ice as soon as possible, but should be considered out indefinitely until a further update is provided by the team.
