Eaves (lower body) was on the ice for morning skate and could return to the lineup against the Islanders on Wednesday.

If Eaves is available to suit up, the Ducks would need to activate him from injured reserve and either reassign a player to the minors -- Giovanni Fiore being the leading candidate -- or designate Nick Ritchie (lower body) for IR to stay under the 23-man roster limit. The veteran Eaves was aiming for an Opening Night debut, but has yet to get clearance to play -- instead watching from the press box for Anaheim's first three games.