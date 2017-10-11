Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Game-time decision Wednesday
Eaves (lower body) was on the ice for morning skate and could return to the lineup against the Islanders on Wednesday.
If Eaves is available to suit up, the Ducks would need to activate him from injured reserve and either reassign a player to the minors -- Giovanni Fiore being the leading candidate -- or designate Nick Ritchie (lower body) for IR to stay under the 23-man roster limit. The veteran Eaves was aiming for an Opening Night debut, but has yet to get clearance to play -- instead watching from the press box for Anaheim's first three games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...