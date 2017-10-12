Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Good to go Wednesday
Eaves (lower body) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Eaves began 2017 on injured reserve, but is ready to rejoin the lineup. He will skate alongside Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf on the top line and should partake in the man advantage, making him a solid candidate for daily lineups and season-long league.
