Eaves (lower body) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Eaves was previously considered probable for Thursday's regular-season opener, but his recovery evidently hasn't progressed as expected. Nick Ritchie will likely replace Eaves on the Ducks' first line until the veteran winger is given a clean bill of health.

