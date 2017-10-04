Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Headed to IR
Eaves (lower body) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Eaves was previously considered probable for Thursday's regular-season opener, but his recovery evidently hasn't progressed as expected. Nick Ritchie will likely replace Eaves on the Ducks' first line until the veteran winger is given a clean bill of health.
