Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Making season debut

Eaves (shoulder) will make his season debut Thursday against the Rangers.

Eaves missed the first 13 games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, and only appeared in two contests last season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, so he'll likely have some significant rust to shake off early on against New York. Fantasy owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Eaves while he works himself back into game shape.

