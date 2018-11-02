Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Making season debut
Eaves (shoulder) will make his season debut Thursday against the Rangers.
Eaves missed the first 13 games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury, and only appeared in two contests last season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, so he'll likely have some significant rust to shake off early on against New York. Fantasy owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Eaves while he works himself back into game shape.
