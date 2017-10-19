Eaves (lower body) is unlikely to play Friday against Montreal.

The veteran right wing has been dealing with injury issues since training camp and has been limited to just two games this season. Eaves hasn't practiced since missing Sunday's tilt with Buffalo, which seems to indicate that he could be racing against the clock to try to get back in the lineup in time for the team's next game, Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Ducks should issue updates on Eaves status over the weekend and leading up to Tuesday.