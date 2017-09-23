Eaves is dealing with a lower-body injury that's unrelated to the ankle/foot injuries he dealt with during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks still have four preseason games remaining, starting with Sunday's home clash with the expansion Golden Knights, so it's a bit too soon to start seriously worrying about his regular-season availability. Eaves managed 37 points in 59 games with the Stars and 14 in 20 with the Ducks last regular season. Look for the enigmatic winger to be reevaluated in the coming days.