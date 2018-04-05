Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Officially shut down

As expected, Eaves (illness) will not return this season due to his Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Randy Carlyle did leave open the door for Eaves to return for training camp next season, as questions about the 33-year-old's long-term future swirl. The winger appeared in just two games this year in which he scored his lone goal. If he can get back to 100 percent, the Calgary native is still capable of being a 30-40 point player.