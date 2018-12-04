Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Out indefinitely with rib, back injuries
Eaves will be sidelined indefinitely due to a broken rib in addition to his back injury.
Per Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Eaves played with the fractured rib and it was the cause of his back spasms. His absence will continue to leave the Ducks thin up front and the lack of a timetable for return suggests he's got a way to go in his recovery. Fortunately, it looks like there is a chance Eaves won't require surgery to correct the problem.
