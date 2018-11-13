Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Out of lineup Monday
Eaves (upper body) will not play in Monday's game against the Predators.
Eaves was a late scratch prior to Monday's tilt against Nashville and is considered day-to-day for now. The veteran forward has been held without a point in five games since returning from a shoulder injury.
