Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Probable for Opening Night
Eaves (lower body) has a probable designation for Thursday's season home opener against the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Head coach Randy Carlyle was the one to say that Eaves is "banged up," but still likely to play from the start of the new season. The Alberta native will have missed the whole preseason, so his owners shouldn't be surprised if he gets off to a bit of a slow start upon his eventual return.
