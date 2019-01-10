Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Ready for contact
Eaves (back, ribs) shed his no-contact jersey Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Eaves has been bogged down by a fractured rib and back spasms, missing 26 straight games as a result. Rookie Kiefer Sherwood's held down the fort in his stead, but the Ducks undoubtedly long for the presence of the 34-year-old veteran, who has experience playing alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell.
