Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Eaves should be fully recovered from shoulder surgery by mid-October.
Eaves has faced his fair share of adversity, as he was limited to two games due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome and went under the knife to repair his labrum. The veteran, who will turn 34 years old May 1, has two years remaining on his contract with the Ducks valued at $3.15 million annually.
