Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Remains unavailable
Eaves (back) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.
Eaves has missed Anaheim's last four contests due to back spasms, and the Ducks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return. The veteran winger should be considered out indefinitely until Anaheim elects to shed some light on his status.
