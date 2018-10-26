Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Remains without timetable to return
Eaves (shoulder) doesn't have a specific time frame for when he might be able to suit up in a game, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Eaves did join the team on its most recent road trip and is practicing with the team, which are certainly steps in the right direction. The winger is meeting with the medical staff on a weekly basis, but the fact that he can't pinpoint when he might be ready doesn't bode well for a return in the near future.
