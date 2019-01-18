Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Settling back in with AHL club
Eaves (back) -- who is on a conditioning assignment -- registered two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over AHL Texas.
While setting two empty shots on goal is nothing to write home about, the Ducks can take solace in the fact that Eaves is on the ice at all. Following a roster firesale, Anaheim snapped a 12-game losing streak with a shutout over Minnesota on Thursday, and there's been more attention on the veteran winger since he's missed the past 30 games. A conditioning assignment typically marks the final obstacle in returning from a significant injury, so there's hope that he'll return before long.
