Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Shifts to IR
Eaves (illness) is now listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Eaves won't be eligible to return Saturday versus the Flyers, but health permitting, he could return to action Wednesday against the Canucks. Of course, the Ducks are near the basement of the Pacific Division standings at 21-25-9, with absolutely no incentive to rush the veteran back into the lineup.
