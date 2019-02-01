Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Skating with big club
Eaves (back) practiced with the Ducks on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Eaves has yet to be recalled from his AHL conditioning assignment, but it appears as though that could happen prior to Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface in the coming days.
