Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Still no timetable for return
Eaves (illness) still doesn't have a timeline to return from injured reserve, Mike Coppinger of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Ducks are expecting Eaves to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, as he recovers from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves. This was Eaves' first season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract with Anaheim, as he was signed during the offseason after being acquired from Dallas at the 2017 trade deadline. Until there are further updates from the Ducks on his condition, Eaves should continue to be considered out indefinitely. It's worth noting that he's expected to make a full recovery, though.
More News
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Expected to make full recovery•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Won't travel with team•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Negative outlook for Friday•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Absent from Wednesday practice•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Will miss Sunday's tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...