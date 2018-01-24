Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Still no timetable for return

Eaves (illness) still doesn't have a timeline to return from injured reserve, Mike Coppinger of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Ducks are expecting Eaves to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, as he recovers from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is a rare disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves. This was Eaves' first season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract with Anaheim, as he was signed during the offseason after being acquired from Dallas at the 2017 trade deadline. Until there are further updates from the Ducks on his condition, Eaves should continue to be considered out indefinitely. It's worth noting that he's expected to make a full recovery, though.