Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Still not skating
Eaves (lower body) was still held off the ice Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Word came out last Saturday that Eaves sustained another lower-body injury, one that wasn't tied to his ankle/foot maladies from the playoffs. The Ducks open the regular season Oct. 5 for a match against the Coyotes, and you can bet the power-play winger will be reevaluated ahead of that contest or maybe even before Thursday's preseason tilt against the visiting Sharks.
More News
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: New lower-body ailment surfaces•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Back to 100 percent•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Inks three-year deal to stay in Anaheim•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Unprotected by Ducks•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Dealt with high-ankle sprain•
-
Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Won't suit up for Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...