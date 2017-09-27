Play

Eaves (lower body) was still held off the ice Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Word came out last Saturday that Eaves sustained another lower-body injury, one that wasn't tied to his ankle/foot maladies from the playoffs. The Ducks open the regular season Oct. 5 for a match against the Coyotes, and you can bet the power-play winger will be reevaluated ahead of that contest or maybe even before Thursday's preseason tilt against the visiting Sharks.

