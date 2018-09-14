Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Will miss Opening Night
Eaves (shoulder) is not expected to be ready in time for Opening Night against the Sharks on Oct. 3, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports suggested Eaves would see action during the preseason, but following training camp physicals and testing, it appears the veteran winger won't be healthy for the start of the season. When the Calgary native is given the green light to suit up remains to be seen and his absence will open the door for Kevin Roy to secure a regular spot in the lineup this season.
