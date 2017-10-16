Play

Eaves (lower body) will miss Sunday's game against Buffalo, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

After opening the season on the injured reserve, Eaves will now miss his fourth game with a lower-body issue. While it's unknown if it's the same issue as before, this certainly isn't good news for the 33-year-old winger. Eaves will look to return Friday against Montreal.

