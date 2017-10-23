Ducks' Patrick Eaves: Won't travel with team
Eaves (lower body) will not join the Ducks on their upcoming four-game road trip, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Eaves -- who has already been placed on injured reserve -- will remain back in Anaheim while the club heads out on an East Coast trip. The news effectively rules the winger out until the Ducks return home Nov. 1 against the Maple Leafs. Injuries have limited the veteran to just two appearances so far this season.
