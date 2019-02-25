Ducks' Patrick Sieloff: Traded to Ducks
Sieloff was sent to Anaheim from Ottawa for Brian Gibbons, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
This is probably a year overdue for Sieloff, who never really got a shot in Ottawa ever since he delivered a blow to Senators winger Clarke MacArthur in a 2016 scrimmage, which served as the beginning of the end of MacArthur's career. Moving to Anaheim gives him a chance to put the past behind him and possibly build his career. The 24-year-old has nine points in 45 games for AHL Belleville, and will likely complete the rest of season with AHL San Diego.
