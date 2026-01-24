Mintyukov scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Mintyukov had been limited to just one assist over his first 10 games in January. He broke through with his first multi-point effort since Dec. 1 with this performance. The 22-year-old defenseman still has a long way to go for consistency, but he set a career high with his sixth goal of the campaign. He's at 14 points, 49 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 46 appearances.