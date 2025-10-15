Mintyukov recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Mintyukov's first point of the season came on a Cutter Gauthier tally late in the first period. After being a scratch at times in 2024-25, Mintyukov has opened this campaign as a regular on the third pairing while the Ducks are carrying just six blueliners. The 21-year-old has posted three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three contests.