Mintyukov notched two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Mintyukov can check off another milestone in his impressive nine-game career -- this was his first multi-point effort. The defenseman helped out on goals by Jakob Silfverberg and Mason McTavish. Mintyukov has the offense (one goal, five assists) and physicality (21 hits, 15 blocked shots) to look the part of a veteran at just 19 years old. He's also boasting a plus-3 rating and 15 shots on net while occupying a top-four role.