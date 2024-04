Mintyukov (lower body) won't play in the Ducks' season finale versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The lower-body injury ended Mintyukov's season early, as the rookie defenseman missed the final eight games. He had 28 points, 85 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 63 appearances. Mintyukov should be in line for a top-four role in 2024-25, assuming he recovers from the injury in the offseason.