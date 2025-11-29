Mintyukov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Mintyukov has played in three straight games after being scratched for the three previous contests. The 22-year-old could still get pinched out of the lineup as he competes with Ian Moore for playing time. Mintyukov hasn't done much to secure his spot this season, posting one goal, four points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 21 outings in a third-pairing role.