Mintyukov notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Mintyukov's scoring pace has slowed a bit with just two assists over his last seven outings, though they've come in his last three games. The 20-year-old defenseman has racked up eight hits in that span. He's at 12 points, 36 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances this season.