Mintyukov notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Mintyukov continues to simmer on offense, picking up five helpers over his last five games. The defenseman is up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests. While Friday's outing wasn't particularly impressive, the 19-year-old continues to hold his own in a top-four role with some power-play time.