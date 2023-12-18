Mintyukov logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Mintyukov earned his first multi-point effort since Oct. 30. He helped out on the first two of Adam Henrique's tallies, one of which came on the power play. The 20-year-old Mintyukov is up to 16 points (six on the power play) with 49 shots on net, 40 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 30 outings this season. He should continue to see top-four minutes as well as time on the first power-play unit.