Mintyukov scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added five PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Mintyukov had a Gordie Howe hat trick in the contest, with an extra goal to boot. The 22-year-old defenseman also doubled his point total for the season with the explosive performance on offense. He's holding down a third-pairing role for now, but more games like this could see him move into the top four. Mintyukov has two goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 outings.