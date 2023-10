Mintyukov registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

With a goal and an assist over three games, Mintyukov has had a productive start to his NHL career. The 19-year-old blueliner has added six shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Mintyukov is seeing bottom-four minutes and will likely be sheltered to an extent, but he's made a good impression so far.