Mintyukov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Mintyukov set up Troy Terry on the game-tying goal with 15 seconds left in the third period. This was Mintyukov's second straight game with a helper. The rookie defenseman is up to a goal, three assists, 12 shots on net, 15 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances. It seems unlikely he'll be heading back to the junior ranks given his early success at the NHL level.