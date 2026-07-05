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Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Locked up by Anaheim

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mintyukov signed a five-year, $36 million contract with the Ducks on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

With his new deal, Mintyukov is now the second-highest paid blueliner on the Ducks behind Jackson LaCombe. The 22-year-old Mintyukov appeared in a career-high 73 regular-season games in 2025-26, registering eight goals, 22 points, 79 shots, 112 blocks and a minus-3 rating. The 2022 No. 10 overall pick is set to be a staple in Anaheim's top four while seeing ice time in all situations for years to come.

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