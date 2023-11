Mintyukov posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Mintyukov snapped a four-game slump, the longest of his young career, with the helper. He assisted on a Mason McTavish tally in the first minute of the second period. Mintyukov has exceeded expectations even with the recent dry spell -- he's at 11 points (three on the power play) with 33 shots on net, 28 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances.