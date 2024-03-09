Mintyukov notched an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Mintyukov has five assists over his last eight outings. The 20-year-old defenseman made an impact on the power play early in the season, but none of his six points since his return from a shoulder injury have been with the man advantage. The rookie blueliner has 25 points, 71 shots on net, 71 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 52 outings. He should continue to see top-four usage down the stretch.