Mintyukov produced an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.
Mintyukov got the puck to Trevor Zegras, who converted a lacrosse-style goal. With a goal and four helpers over the last six games, Mintyukov is back to producing on offense while also maintaining a top-four role defensively. The 20-year-old rookie is at two goals, 16 helpers, 54 shots on net, 43 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances.
