Mintyukov posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Mintyukov is up to six helpers over his last six games, and two of them have come with the man advantage. The 19-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 24 shots on net, 24 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. While Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie, Mintyukov is hanging around in the conversation by ranking third in points by a rookie so far this season.